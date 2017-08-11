Huntsville honors first female HPD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville recognized its first female officer during Thursday night's city council meeting.

Council President Jennie Robinson read the proclamation to 80-year-old Mary Tumlin and presented her with a special plaque for her service.

Tumlin joined the force in 1963. She served the city for 26 years before retiring.

"I knew that my attitude was going to have a lot to do with whether I succeeded or not. I was going to have to prove myself every step of the way and I should have had to," said Tumlin. "I didn't want to be treated any differently than anybody else," she added.

Despite being the only woman, Tumlin says she knew she could do the job. Her main concern at the time was fitting in with the male officers, but says they accepted her.