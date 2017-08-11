× Gov. Ivey announces $500k grant for sexual assault victim support services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey announced she has awarded grants totaling $503,483 to help ensure victims of sexual assault have access to free, professional assistance through a network of local agencies.

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape will use the funds for support services and outreach efforts at its network of crisis centers throughout the state. They offer services including advocates to accompany victims to hospitals and legal proceedings, as well as counseling and a 24-hour crisis line.

They also conduct training programs to help investigators and health care professionals understand and meet the special needs of elderly and disabled victims.

“Sexual assault is a horrendous crime, and victims should have access to professional help as quickly as possible,” Ivey said. “I commend the work being done by the coalition and the local agencies and their commitment to helping victims facing such terrible moments.”

A list of crisis centers and the areas they serve is available here: www.acar.org/crisis-centers.html.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management, job training and career development.

“Gov. Ivey fully supports the mission of the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and its member agencies to provide vital help to survivors of sexual assault,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Working together, ADECA, Gov. Ivey and the coalition will ensure that this level of assistance will continue to be available throughout the state.”