× Former Madison Academy standout Jordan Matthews traded to new NFL team

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AL.com)- The Philadelphia Eagles traded former Madison Academy standout Jordan Matthews to the Buffalo Bills on Friday. The trade came on the heels of another deal by the Bills, who shipped wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round draft pick.

In exchange for Matthews and a third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Eagles received cornerback Ronald Darby from Buffalo.

Working with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, Matthews had 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Eagles in 2016, missing two contests because of an ankle injury.

To continue reading this article click here.