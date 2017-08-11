× Fire damages home on Highland Drive in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department and firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Highland Drive.

When crews arrived, the two story home was engulfed in flames.

WHNT News 19 is told something inside the house exploded before crews arrived on the scene.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

Neighbors say they haven’t seen anyone in the home for a couple of weeks.

Madison police is bringing in its crime scene investigators to look into the cause of the fire.