Law Enforcement: Argument over Taco Bell ends with brother hitting brother in the head with baseball bat

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala – An Athens man is under arrest after an argument over a meal from Taco Bell allegedly led him to beat his brother with a baseball bat.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight in progress at a home in the 19000 block of Cox Road Thursday evening. After arriving, deputies say 19-year-old Tyler Tarell Dukes told them he and his brother had been in a fight.

Authorities say they found his brother bleeding from the head.

When asked about the incident, deputies say the victim told them, “I went to Taco Bell…and brought my brother back some food and the food for myself. I had a soft drink and he had water. He became irate over having to share the tacos and not getting a soft drink himself.”

The victim then told deputies Dukes got a bat and hit him in the back and the head. He was transported by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Dukes is charged with second-degree assault. He currently remains in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.