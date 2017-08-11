$5,000 reward offered in Cullman pawn shop burglary

CULLMAN, Ala. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men who took seven guns from Pawn your Bond in Cullman. The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

Investigators say Pawn Your Bond, located on County Road 437, was burglarized on August 6, 2017. The men took approximately seven firearms, but the ATF is looking at inventory records to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

The ATF is working in conjunction with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $ 5,000, for information regarding this crime. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (256) 734-0342. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.