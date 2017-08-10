Flash flood warning issued for central Madison County, including Huntsville and city of Madison

A nearly stationary thunderstorm developed over Huntsville Thursday evening, dropping copious amounts of rain as well as prompting several of your pictures of the rain.

Rain began to fall over downtown Huntsville around 6:40pm; approximately 90 minutes later, the rain continued to fall over the same area.

Radar estimates indicate that as much as 2-2.5 inches of rainfall per hour was possible with this thunderstorm, prompting the concerns of flash flooding for the city.

The Huntsville Police Department reports that flood waters on Governor’s Drive at Covemont have restricted traffic to one eastbound lane.

The Huntsville Police Department also reports flood waters washing away part of Highway 431 Southbound, just south of Dug Hill Road. HPD reports water coming up over the retaining wall.

This is an active weather situation, and we will continue to monitor for any updates.