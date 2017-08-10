× Several areas in Madison County and Huntsville experience flooding after heavy rains

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials in Madison County and Huntsville are warning overnight drivers to use caution, due to flooding in many areas.

Wilson Mann Road in Owens Cross Roads is one location crews are currently assisting.

Right now, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 431 and Cave Spring Road are closed because of flood waters.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is on the scene and gathering additional information.