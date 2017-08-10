× Scottsboro Police say this guy used a credit card hours after it was stolen…can you help figure out who he is?

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro Police Department needs the public’s help to identify the man caught in this surveillance image, because he attempted to use a credit card hours after it was stolen from a car.

The police say they received a report of a vehicle break-in on Monday. It happened in the 100-block of Micah Way. They say later that same day the person pictured attempted to use the victim’s credit/debit card at a local business.

The Scottsboro Police want your help to identify him.

If you have any information on this man, the police ask that you call (256) 574-4468 and ask for Detective McIllwain.