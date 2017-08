× Power outages for people in Gurley and South Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Gurley and South Huntsville area from Winchester Road south to Hampton Cove.

This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.