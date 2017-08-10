Pettway, Johnson to be limited during Auburn fall scrimmages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn's top two running backs will be limited in the team's remaining preseason scrimmages this fall.

Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson will have limited roles in the Tigers' remaining scrimmages this fall, running backs coach Tim Horton said Thursday during Auburn's assistant coaches media day. Pettway and Johnson were held out of Monday's scrimmage in order to give younger running backs a chance to show what they can do as the Tigers try to identify their No. 3 option out of the backfield.

"There may be a few snaps," Horton said. "Now, there won't be a lot. I've done it both ways. I remember there's been some really good players I've coached that you haven't given any reps to, then there's been some that I've coached that have been good players that you gave reps to."

