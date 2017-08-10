Flood warning issued for Flint River at Brownsboro, affecting Madison County through Friday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a flood warning for areas along the Flint River in southern Madison County, mainly the Brownsboro area. This flood warning extends south into New Hope.

Heavy rain developed in northern Madison County early Thursday morning; as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain impacted areas including Toney, Harvest, and New Market.

As of Thursday evening, the Hazel Green Fire Department is reporting Billy D. Harbin and Walker Lane roads closed; these roads were washed out due to flood waters.

Madison County Commission also closed Moores Mill Road at Jacob’s Farm Road Thursday evening; this intersection is closed until further notice due to flooding.

Thursday evening through Friday night impact

Northeast Madison County’s flood waters are draining into the Flint River; as a result, flood conditions are expected for areas further downstream in southeastern Madison County.

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, forecast guidance indicates that the Flint River will crest higher than earlier information indicated. The NWS is also concerned that the Flint River will impact the Hampton Cove area.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service regarding the Flood Warning.