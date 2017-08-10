Flash flooding still a possibility with spotty heavy storms through Friday

Flash flooding in the Huntsville area Thursday brought back reminders of Christmas Day 2015; over six inches of rain fell in the Toney area, and three to five inches of rain near Downtown Huntsville Thursday evening caused some life-threatening flooding in Oak Park, Blossomwood, Belle Meade and even caused a landslide on US 431 near Dug Hill Road.

Flash flooding in Northeast Huntsville at the foot of Chapman mountain and Monte Sano in the Oak Park area. #hunwx #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/ERfol2paD2 — Mike Wilhelm (@bamawx) August 11, 2017

Heavy downpours are still possible overnight! Be sure to check in with Ben Smith early Friday for the latest on rain, flooding, and road conditions.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Friday morning’s drive to work and school could be another wet one, but the scattered, uneven nature of the showers and storms means some of us will just be cloudy, damp and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday brings yet another day of widely scattered, locally-heavy downpours; the daily ‘thunderstorm chaos’ continues with some of us getting pounded by heavy rain, others get next to nothing. Expect a high in the mid-80s with a southwest breeze under 10 miles per hour.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

