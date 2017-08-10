× Flash Flood Warning: Madison County Until 7:30am

Refresh for the latest radar image

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

436 AM CDT THU AUG 10 2017

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama…

* Until 730 AM CDT

* At 432 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the Harvest area. Up to three inches

of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is either

occurring or expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville,

University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest and Toney.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible

around Harvest and southward into portions of Indian Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.