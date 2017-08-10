Courtland Community Fellowship to host fundraising festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala - We know small towns have big hearts, and Courtland in Lawrence County is no exception.

The Courtland Community Fellowship (CCF) is a non-profit organization that seeks to help Courtland's churches, schools and the community as a whole. The fellowship is hosting a fundraiser this weekend in efforts to do even more for the area.

The Courtland Community Fest will be held Saturday, August 12 at A's Fun Field. The field is located at the site of the Old Courtland High School. The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a parade and lasts though 7 p.m. The family friendly event will features plenty of food, games and live gospel music by local artists. An antique car, Corvette and bike show will also be taking place!

The public is asked to not bring coolers to the event. Lawn chairs are allowed.