Common Core debate continues among State Board of Education members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An advocacy group for the Alabama College and Career Ready Standards was at the State School Board work session today.

The goal of Alabama GRIT was to make sure board members understood its stance on the possible resolution to cut Common Core.

A resolution to evaluate the Common Core Standards was discussed. The resolution, proposed by Betty Peters is to get rid of the current academic standards for the next school year.

In 2010, the Yellowhammer State adopted the Common Core standards. The state later modified those to be Alabama College and Career Ready Standards.

The proposed resolution indicates that students across the country are taking high level Common Core math courses.

It also says that states that implemented the Common Core, declined the most on the National Assessment of Education.

Mary Scott Hunter said the board did not demonstrate interest in the resolution. However, she said there is possibly interest in using the normal cycle of standards review, but also looking into an international benchmark.

During a presentation to the board, State Superintendent Michael Sentance said the biggest question educators are facing is how does Alabama and the country compete with the performance of international students.

The date on the resolution is November 9, but it's unclear if or when the board will make any official action. However, there is expected to be more discussion surrounding academic standards.