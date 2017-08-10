Channing Tatum goes all ‘Magic Mike’ in North Carolina convenience store

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Promoting his new movie “Logan Lucky” in North Carolina, actor Channing Tatum went all “Magic Mike” while grabbing some food at a convenience store, according to WGHP.

During the stop, Tatum spent time with the store’s clerk, Beatrice, who was also a fan of the “Magic Mike” star. Tatum posted a 6-minute Facebook Live video of the surprise encounter and the hilarious dance party that ensued.

“Lucky Logan,” which is about two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race, hits theaters Aug. 18.

The movie is directed by Steven Soderbergh and stars Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig.

The video has more than 450,000 likes, 100,000 shares, and 12 million views.