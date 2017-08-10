Administrators say staggered start for Huntsville schools is working well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For many schools in the Tennessee Valley, it's been one week back in class. For Huntsville City Schools, lots of changes were implemented this year.

One change has to do with the time high schoolers arrive to campus.

Students will now start their school day 30 minutes later, at 8:30 in the morning. The change is also helping with some congestion around certain schools.

"I think that does make a significant difference in some of the traffic flow certainly, because you're not driving onto campus necessarily at the peak drive time hours," said Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools.

Ward says the staggered start is also receiving a positive response from students.

Although, doors still open at 7:30 a.m.

"If there are parents that have to drop off their student because they've got a work related commitment or something, that has not changed," said Ward. "So we have all of our campuses have always traditionally had their doors open at 7:30, so we left that component in at the high schools."

Ward says the results all around have been positive and he can see the school system adopting the new start time for years to come.