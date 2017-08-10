5 Points Blok Party Returns to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Saturday, August 19th, you're invited to the 5 Points Blok Party at Lowe Mill. This third annual event is a multi-cultural arts festival, highlighting music, art, urban fashion and more.

It's all happening from 2:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

In addition to the line up of music acts and a DJ showcase on the First Floor Connector, there will also be vendors, live art, food and the latest looks from Urban Couture Fashion Brands.

Also, on Monday, August 14th, join the kickoff party for Blok Week at Mellow Mushroom in Providence. The restaurant will donate 10% of the day's proceeds to support the festival.