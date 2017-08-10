3-term sheriff of DeKalb County announces departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris announced he will not run again in 2018.

Sheriff Harris made that announcement to the media at a news conference Thursday morning at the Sheriff’s Office. He said medical issues prompted him to make the decision to not run in the next election; specifically back problems that dated back a couple of years.

Sheriff Harris said the decision was not an easy one to make. He was elected to the position of DeKalb County Sheriff in 2006.

Harris has worked for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years. He has not worked for any other agency in his career.

He took office in January, 2007. Before he was elected, he spent 16 years as a deputy sheriff, working his way up the ranks within the department.

Sheriff Harris organized the department’s mounted unit while serving as a deputy. In his current position, he is heavily involved in raising drug awareness among students.

Harris plans to finish out his term through January of 2019. One person announced his candidacy for sheriff.