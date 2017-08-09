UNA opens up fall camp with new faces, high expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (UNA Media Relations)- A lightning delay pushed back the University of North Alabama's first day of fall practice by an hour but the rain did little to dampen the spirits of the Lions under first-year head coach Chris Willis.

When the Lions were finally able to get on the field for a fast-paced two hour session, Willis said the heat and humidity helped with the team's conditioning.

"It was a typical first day," said Willis. "We had to start from the ground up and do a lot of teaching, even how to lineup and get on and off the field. With 63 new guys you can't get deep into the playbook for a while but we started from scratch and are making progress. We didn't work a lot on conditioning today but we wanted to work fast and keep people moving."

