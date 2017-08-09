× Tiny town of Courtland faces huge bankruptcy issues

COURTLAND, Ala. – A little town in Lawrence County is running out of time. Courtland is poised on the brink of bankruptcy.

The struggling town is selling assets and laying off workers, all in an attempt to keep the once thriving area afloat.

But both money and optimism are in short supply. “Because we ain’t got enough business in town, and we struggling,” explained Mayor Clarence Logston.

Earlier this week, the town council took steps to save what little money they have. They reduced the two workers at town hall to four-day work weeks.

They were also forced to cut the town’s Assistant Police Chief from full-time to part-time, leaving the town with only one full-time police officer.

This issue didn’t just crop up overnight, and we are taking action to investigate the problem.

Hear from city officials and residents on just how bad the situation has gotten, tonight at 10.