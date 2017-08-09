× Student at Clements hit by another student’s vehicle, taken to hospital for treatment

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 6th grade student from Clements High School has been rushed to Huntsville Hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car before school.

A representative with Limestone County Schools says a 6th grade student was walking his dog before school when the dog darted into the road. They say the boy went after the dog. That’s when a senior, driving by the area, clipped the student.

The student has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the school system.

The incident happened on Ezell Road.