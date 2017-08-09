× Specs of Madison handing out free safety glasses for the upcoming eclipse

MADISON, Ala. – The whole country is waiting eagerly for the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, but remember, you need special glasses to be able to really witness the spectacular event in all its glory.

Specs of Madison is giving away free eclipse glasses during their normal business hours, from 8:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the evening. They take a lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm.

While it’s safe to be outside during the eclipse without glasses, experts say that if you actually look at the phenomenon in the sky, it could cause permanent, untreatable vision loss. The danger is because it doesn’t hurt to look into the sun like it might on a bright day, so people don’t realize they are damaging their eyes.