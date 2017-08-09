× School bus involved in wreck in Limestone County, but no students injured

ATHENS, Ala. – According to authorities, a car and school bus were involved in an accident near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone Road.

A spokesperson for the school system says an East Limestone bus was traveling to the school to begin the end-of-day route when a car sideswiped the bus.

There are no injuries in this accident and there were no students on the bus at the time.

Limestone County Schools is dispatching another bus to run the route.