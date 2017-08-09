Plans for a new city hall are in Huntsville’s future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The city of Huntsville is working to figure out how to build a new city hall.

Officials said there are several efficiency issues because it was built more than 50 years ago. Mayor Tommy Battle is working with an architect to conduct a logistics study.

City administrator John Hamilton said the city isn't looking to move far away. In fact, they are hoping to rebuild right across the street from where the municipal parking garage is. Officials think it's the most feasible spot, and most cost effective for tax payers.

City officials said since the city has grown and time has passed they've been looking at what to do with the complex.

"Probably six or seven years of monitoring the structure itself, and studying how the building is currently being used and things," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said there has been a number of studies done.

"Really looked at the inefficiency of the building but also particularly the physical structure and began estimating costs that it would take to do some repairs," explained Hamilton.

Those studies indicate it would take millions of dollars to complete basic repairs.

"The problem with that is at the end you would still have a building that is not nearly large enough to house the city government," said Hamilton.

He said if the city demolishes and rebuilds city hall, seven different departments would close and consolidate into the new building.

While it would be a steep cost up front, Hamilton believes it will save the city money in the long run.

"We know that moving into a new modern building will save a lot of electricity. It will save other resources, but it will also just make us more effective at delivering services to the city," said Hamilton.

Officials expect construction to start in the next two years. However, much more public discussion is expected to take place before a final decision is made.