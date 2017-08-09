× Paris police searching for vehicle after it slams into French soldiers, injuring six

Associated Press — French police say a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding a Paris suburb, injuring six of them, before getting away Wednesday morning.

According to a Paris police spokesman, authorities are now searching for the vehicle and driver.

The vehicle appeared to clearly target the soldiers, but the motive is unclear, the spokesman said.

Four people have minor injuries and two more are seriously hurt.

The incident in Levallois, northwest of Paris, is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces in France guarding sites after a string of deadly attacks.