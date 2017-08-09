New traffic patterns for Grissom High School parents and students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville students have only been back in class for a week and changes already are taking place for Grissom High School.

Traffic issues are causing long wait times for parents and students. This prompted school leaders to change traffic patterns.

"When you see things that pop up, then you know you can make tweaks and changes to try to improve that traffic flow," said Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools.

With input from Huntsville police and internal traffic security, the school system released a new map designed to alleviate some of the congestion.

"And we still may have some other little tweaks as it unfolds until we have everyone kind of used to the pattern and the flow," said Ward.

For morning arrival, Meadowbrook Drive will be an entrance only for students who park on campus. Parents will enter at the second entrance on Haysland Road -- on the west side -- and drop off at the Freshman Academy.

In the afternoons, Meadowbrook Drive will be an exit only. All student pick-up traffic will enter at the Haysland Road, the west side entrance.