Moulton firefighter arrested during heroin investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Moulton firefighter faces drug charges after a heroin investigation in Lawrence County.

Agents with the Drug Task Force arrested Christopher Allen Henley, 27, of Killen, on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Morphine and Suboxone), one count of Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime (trying to possess heroin) and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During an investigation, agents say they learned that Henley had been purchasing heroin from a Shoals area dealer and was possibly using drugs while on duty at the fire station.

Agents detained Henley shortly after he arrived for one of his shifts. According to Sheriff Mitchell agents also learned that Henley had arranged for a drug dealer to come to the station for a transaction while he was on duty.

During a search of his vehicle agents and investigators claim they found assorted prescription medication (Morphine and Suboxone) and items used to inject illegal narcotics, along with packaging that had been used to package heroin.

Henley admitted to consuming illegal narcotics while on duty.

Henley was booked into the county jail on a $5,500.00 bond. Sheriff Mitchell said other arrests were pending once this investigation was completed.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Moulton Police Department and the Moulton Fire Department all worked together in this investigation.