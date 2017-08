× Large fire on South Memorial Parkway near Whitesburg Bridge in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews have responded to a structure fire near the Whitesburg Bridge. The department has five units on the scene.

One viewer tells us the the fire is huge.

@whnt huge fire south bound on memorial plwy right before TN river — Becky (@bdawgnok) August 9, 2017

A caller tells us the southbound lanes of the Whitesburg Bride are shut down because of this fire.