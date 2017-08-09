Grissom Tigers hope for a turnaround under new head coach Chip English

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Losing has been all too common for the Grissom Tigers in recent years. The Tigers have lost 20 straight games, and 39 of their last 40, but now there's a new head coach in town. Chip English comes to Grissom all the way from North Carolina, and he plans to bring with him a winning culture. "The bottom line is you have to feel like every day you walk on the field you are going to be able to compete, and possibly win," Coach English said. "We had a good spring and we had a good summer. I told them yesterday, it`s not all about feeling good. It`s about putting in the work so you can feel good on Saturdays, not Thursdays."

The players are tired of losing, but this is not a team that's given up. The Tigers are ready to work and ready to turn things around. The entire team is embracing the new coaching staff, and buying in. Senior linebacker Michael Long says he saw an immediate change when Coach English came in. "A lot more people have come out, and they remind us every single day to stay hungry. We can`t really do anything worse than we have done, so we can only get better. We have to not get board with what we do, but get better at it."

Grissom opens the season on Friday, August 25 vs. Arab.