Free Dental Day set for Friday, August 18 in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Total Dental Care in Guntersville is holding its annual Free Dental Day next week.

"It's next Friday. Friday, August 18 here in Guntersville," explained Dr. Chris Harper, "Seven o'clock is when it is going to start. We do like a lottery system; they're probably going to have to show up early to get a place in line."

The office doesn't schedule any appointments for the day and the staff volunteers their time. They'll see as many people as they can. "We work so hard on that day. We work until we really can't see anybody else. We start at seven a.m. and we end at five," Harper said.

Anyone ages 19 and up can participate.

"This year we're going to be doing fillings, cleanings and extractions. We're doing this for people without insurance," explained Harper.

It's first come, first served. "People usually get here at five, six in the morning. We get here around six. We start lining everybody up, organizing everything. This year we've added a third doctor, Dr. Austin Baker. So last year we saw about 108 patients, and this year we expect it to be even more," Harper said.

You don't have to register prior to the event. For the staff, it's a way to give back. "I've been in Guntersville for eight years now and really, this town has treated me like I'm a local. I think it's great that other dentists go to other countries and do mission trips. We've decided to focus all of our attention on people here, right in our home town," Harper said.

You have to bring a valid government issued photo ID and a list of all medications. You're also asked to bring some canned food items to be donated to a local food bank.