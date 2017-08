× Deadly wreck impacting traffic on Highway 75 in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One person died and two others were seriously hurt in a wreck involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer. Albertville Police say the wreck happened just south of the airport on Highway 75 around 7:30 a.m.

Officers say the two hurt were in one passenger vehicle, and the person who died was in the other.

The wreck is slowing down traffic.