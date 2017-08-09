Another round of rain moves through Wednesday Evening

A wave of showers, with a few isolated storms, is moving in from the south this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous through 7PM, especially for Madison, DeKalb, and Jackson Counties. Keep in mind, a pop up shower is possible anytime.

Even with the main band of rain moving in, coverage will be spotty. That means some will get soaked, while others won’t see more than a few sprinkles. There’s even a chance that you get missed completely, although this is most likely in areas of southern Tennessee through Wayne and Lawrence Counties.

These showers likely won’t amount to more than an inconvenience during your evening commute. Some storms could drop heavy downpours and produce lightning though. Don’t forget, you can track storms with our interactive radar!

Most of Wednesday’s rain ends by 9 PM; however, some isolated showers and storms linger overnight, mainly east of I-65.