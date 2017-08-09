Alabama’s Jalen Hurts featured on Sports Illustrated College Football Preview cover

Posted 8:07 pm, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35PM, August 9, 2017

Alabama fans will notice a familiar face on the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated 2017 College Football Preview.

The magazine featured Alabama’s Jalen Hurts on the cover of its preview edition Wednesday morning.

As a true freshman Hurts led Alabama to its third straight SEC championship, and an appearance in the national title game.  Alabama opens the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 against Florida State.

Four other regional covers are also available to fans featuring USC, Oklahoma State and Ohio State.