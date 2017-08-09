Alabama’s Jalen Hurts featured on Sports Illustrated College Football Preview cover

Alabama fans will notice a familiar face on the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated 2017 College Football Preview.

The magazine featured Alabama’s Jalen Hurts on the cover of its preview edition Wednesday morning.

As a true freshman Hurts led Alabama to its third straight SEC championship, and an appearance in the national title game. Alabama opens the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 against Florida State.

Four other regional covers are also available to fans featuring USC, Oklahoma State and Ohio State.