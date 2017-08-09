Alabama A&M head coach James Spady tight-lipped about quarterback battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Auburn doesn't have the monopoly on quarterback competitions in the state. Alabama A&M is also looking for a new signal caller to replace DeAngelo "Tootie" Ballard who spent the last two seasons as the Bulldogs' starter.

Head coach James Spady has a laundry list of names fighting for the job. Redshirt junior Damion May is the elder statesman but newcomers Aqeel Glass and Jared Olsgaard are making a push to be QB1.

In just three weeks, Alabama A&M will open up the season against UAB in Birmingham but Spady doesn't plan to name his starter right now. He has enough information on his guys at this point but he wants the competition to keep them motivated.

"I kinda know who the guy is, I do know who the guy is," said Spady. "What we are trying to do is make sure he is comfortable in what he's doing and the other guys are comfortable that it's still a competition. At the end of the day, competition makes us all better. I know who it is and at some point in the near future we're going to make it public."

The Bulldogs scrimmage for the first time this fall on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The scrimmage at Louis Crews Stadium is open to the public.