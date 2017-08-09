× After the president weighed in on our senate race, we want to know…Do endorsements affect how you vote?

President Trump gave a major endorsement to Luther Strange in the upcoming special election in a tweet on August 8.

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

A lot of Alabama political figures weighed in on the President’s endorsement, but what does this announcement mean to the race? The special election primary is just six days away, on August 15.

Of course, the topic of debate has been how much this will shift the outlook of the race itself, so we wanted to ask. What impact do endorsements like this have on voters?

We want to know what you think as a voter. Do endorsements really matter? Does one endorsement have more weight than another?