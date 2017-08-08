The Mule Day festival has a new home in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. - For 30 years, the City of Ider has celebrated the agricultural heritage of North Alabama with Mule Day.

"I understand it was a big event and it was a big thing for the town of Ider," says Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt. "I know the mayor of their real well. She said she enjoyed it, but several things played into the picture of the city dropping the Mule Day up there."

Mule Day was such a popular event that it left its impression on many. "One of our citizens, Jonathan Chastain, approached the council a couple of months ago wanting to know if he could have the Mule Day in Collinsville," says Mayor Traffanstedt.

The council agreed to Chastain's request. Mule day is returning, but this time in Collinsville. "We usually have our fireworks display Labor Day night, so we kind of worked all together and he's going to have the events and manage them and run them."

They're hoping this change will attract tourists to Collinsville. "Any time you bring people into your community, they're going to spend money and we appreciate that, tax money for our town. Plus it gives people an opportunity to see your town."

They also look forward to this event for may years to come. "I don't think they're going to have a full array of events like they had at Ider the first year," says Mayor Traffanstedt. Later on I hope he's going to try and build it up to have it as big as Ider had."