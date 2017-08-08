The City of Collinsville broke ground on the new veterans park memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. - The city officially broke ground today on a veterans park memorial. "Today was kind of a symbolic of turning that first clod of dirt," says Jimmy Carter, chairman of the project.

It's been a long time coming, but Collinsville has officially started construction. "Last fall we discovered some stones that were a foundation under a very old house, probably a 110 year old house," says Carter.

These stones will serve as the focus of the memorial. "They were native stones quarried here in Collinsville. They will represent our native sons and daughters that went into the military to protect you and [me]."

A sidewalk will encircle the field of stones and under the stones will be brick pavers. "Then a cream-colored brick paver. All of the cream-colored will be placed in the honor of the veteran. It will have a veteran's name on that cream-colored brick."

Anyone can buy a brick in honor of a veteran for $50. "We want to honor any veteran in the United States," says Carter. "You don't have to be from Collinsville to be in that brick field.

In the middle of the memorial, there will lie a single broken stone. "On the broken portion will be the names of those who were actually killed in action in Collinsville."

This is the city's opportunity to give reverence to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. "There's so many veterans that live in the country. They don't live in a city," says Carter. "Their name is never recognized anywhere. We want to give that opportunity to a family to honor that veteran."

The hope is to have the memorial completed November 11th, just in time for Veterans Day.