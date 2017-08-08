Salon offers free haircuts for school-aged children ahead of new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - With the help of some clippers and some scissors, plus a couple of snacks, a River City business gave students a boost for the new school year.

Metamorphosis Salon and Spa's daylong block party was designed with kids and parents in mind.

"Returning to school is really expensive for all of the families so we wanted to lift a burden by offering free hair cuts," said salon owner Dawana Dumas.

Any child in K-12 was able to enjoy a free cut, plus all the festivities.

Complete with sidewalk art, facepainting, even an appearance from Elsa from Frozen, moms and dads definitely appreciate the help.

"It's been a mad house to get everything ready from school supplies to brand new school clothes," said Bridgett Trusty, a mother whose children enjoyed the festivities. "So Metamorphosis doing this took one thing off our hands, one less expense, just one less thing we have to deal with, with all this crazy back to school time."

"We were expecting 20-30, a max of 50 kids," said Dumas. "A little after 1:30 p.m. we'd hit 105 children that had already been through the doors."

Dumas laughs that social media is a powerful thing, and is solely responsible for the high turnout.

She decorated the salon with streamers and motivational posters, catered to the kids to get their minds as polished as their new hairdos.

"It gives them more confidence it makes them excited," said Trusty.

Dumas says it almost makes her emotional watching her event have such success, she said it makes her feel she has more importance in the community.

"Watching the kids interact together with each other, people they've never met before, it helps build the community," said Dumas. "I see their smiles and them feel better about themselves."

This was just in time for Decatur City Schools students, who start Wednesday. It was the salon's first time hosting the event, but they plan to do it again next year.