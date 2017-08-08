× President Trump endorses Luther Strange in Alabama senate race

WASHINGTON – President Trump has endorsed Senator Luther Strange to be the next Alabama Senator.

President Trump tweeted, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Strange responded with a statement Tuesday evening shortly after the president tweeted his support. He wrote in part:

“President Trump needs a true ally in the Senate and I’m proud his endorsement acknowledges that I am the best candidate to implement the conservative policies that got him elected last November. Together, we will continue efforts to fill our courts with conservative judges, repeal Obamacare, offer tax relief to hard working Americans, lift this heavy burden of government regulations, rebuild our military and build that wall on our southern border.”

Sen. Strange was appointed to the seat that was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became the U.S. Attorney General.

Sen. Strange’s opponents reacted swiftly to this endorsement.

I don't think Pres Trump has the facts about Luther Strange and how he got appointed by ex-gov Bentley. — Auditor Jim Zeigler (@jimzeigler) August 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It's a sad day in AL when you let the swamp creatures convince you Luther Strange is the right choice for our Senator. — Ed Henry (@Ed_Henry_HD9) August 9, 2017

Governor Kay Ivey called for a special election to be moved forward to replace Sen. Sessions. The primary will be held on August 15 to determine each party’s candidate to run for the seat.

The primary winners will face off in a special election on December 12.