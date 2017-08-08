× POLL: School district sets fidget spinner policy, but do they have it right?

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Schools have an “unwritten policy” on fidget spinners that school leaders say will be applied across the district.

The policy?

Kids can have them at school, but if they use them, it will be a case-by-case assessment on whether it’s appropriate.

The district policy is that teachers and administrators will evaluate whether the student needs the fidget spinner. Some argue that they are valuable for kids who deal with Autism or ADD.

Protecting instructional time will be the focus of the decision.

WHNT News 19 reached out to a number of districts, specifically around the Sand Mountain area, and they echoed the policy. Is this the way to go?