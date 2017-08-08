× Police arrest Decatur man for attempted murder and robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Officers arrested Jordan Peoples, 21, of Decatur and charged him with attempted murder and robbery in connection to an incident Friday.

According to police, Peoples entered the home of an 85-year-old Huntsville woman that he knew offering to do work. Once inside the home Peoples pulled a gun on the victim and struck her multiple times. Police said he took several items from the home before leaving.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for facial injuries.

Authorities found Peoples at a home in Decatur Monday and transported him to Huntsville on the charges. He is currently in the Madison County Jail.