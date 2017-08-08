× One man injured in single-vehicle wreck on South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is in Huntsville hospital this morning, after a single-vehicle wreck late Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 pm on South Memorial Parkway near Cameron Road.

According to Huntsville police, the driver was traveling south on the parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle, went through the construction area, flipped upside down and landed in the northbound lane.

The 20-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police had to close one lane of the parkway for about an hour to clean up the wreck.