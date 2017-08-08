Mentone Market is open after 8 months of recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTONE, Ala. - Mentone Market is known to everyone in the community as a central hub for socializing. "It's way more than a store and a restaurant. It's a family," says Kristen Emory, the owner.

The news on November 23, came as a shock. Fire fighters had the unfortunate task of letting the Emory family know their beloved store had caught on fire early that morning. "By that afternoon it was completely burned and destroyed and we lost everything," says Emory.

Known for its unique artwork and antiques but also that homey feel when you walked through the doors, losing the original store was heart breaking. There was only one solution to the problem. "It was a great loss not only financially but also just memories."

For the past 8 months, Kristen and her husband Tom worked endlessly to return the heart of Mentone to its residents. "It has literally been like a family reunion," says Emory.

They're proud to say that Mentone Market is back in business. "It's been amazing and everybody has been so supportive and happy and it's just been a lot of fun."

This brand new store means a new beginning for them, but they had to keep just one piece from the original store they'll never forget. "We wanted to move forward with new things, but the sign is just to remind us of what was before."