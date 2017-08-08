× Madison schools start early with parents and students in mind

MADISON, Ala. – Many school systems in the Tennessee Valley go back to school the first or second week of August. Although, some are questioning if that’s too early.

“I think its much better for students if their local school board are responsive to their individual needs,” said Madison city BOE President, Ranae Bartlett.

But, that’s not how it’s always been when deciding a school start date.

Madison School Board President, Ranae Bartlett, says there was once a time when the decision was not in the hands of local leaders and parents.

“We don’t want to see us return to the days when there’s a state mandated calendar,” said Bartlett. “As if one size fits all. That’s really not the way we like to do things here in Madison.”

Bartlett says the school system tries to be as responsive as possible to its parents and consider their opinions.

“In Madison, our parents really like fall break. So, to be able to schedule a fall break in October for an entire week, it will impact the start date of school,” said Bartlett.

At the end of the day, Bartlett says it’s important the decision on a school start date remains local, because it impacts local students and their families.