HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Limestone County bus ended up stuck in a ditch, according to the Limestone County Transportation Director.

The bus was attempting to make a U-turn when it fell into the ditch and called for help at around 6:50 AM. The accident occurred on the corner of Burgreen and Huntsville Brownsferry road.

There was one student on the bus but no one was injured.

Limestone Co school bus wreck at Burgreen Rd and Huntsville Brownsferry Rd. No students on bus, no injuries. Madison police on scene @whnt pic.twitter.com/2eo5ZzzS2V — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) August 8, 2017

Correction: 1 student was on the bus, on normal route. Driver was attempting u-turn. Tow truck arriving now. @whnt pic.twitter.com/GaJWyIOay0 — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) August 8, 2017