Fireside Music Festival kicks off tomorrow at new MidCity concept ‘The Camp’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Progress is steady on the MidCity Huntsville development. Tomorrow, the very first part of MidCity will celebrate its grand opening, and they’re doing it with a music festival.

The Camp at MidCity will host the inaugural Fireside Music Festival Wednesday August 9th through Saturday August 12th.

“Tomorrow the festival begins at 4:00. We’re going to have a great big ribbon cutting,” said Odie Fakhouri, head of business design for RCP Companies.

The Camp is the first business to open at MidCity since the demolition of Madison Square Mall. There’s still a lot of construction going on, but organizers are prepared for that.

“There’s street parking all the way down the front of The Camp. It’ll all be paved parking in and around the site, and then for the parking that’s a little further away we’ll have shuttles and golf carts,” Fakhouri explained.

He said they’re working hard to get everything ready.

“Currently we’re building some shaded areas for the concert goers. In the center we have misters, we have fans,” he said.

Fakhouri said The Camp has something for everyone. He encourages everyone to come out, even your four-legged friends.

“We’ve invited almost all of the food trucks. They’ll be coming in and out throughout the festival. We will have liquor and alcohol to sell,” he said.

Ten bands will play over the course of the festival, and there will be daytime activities on Saturday to go along with the music. That starts at 8:30 am with yoga by LuLu Lemon.

“People can bring their own blankets and chairs, but there will be ample seating. Ticket sales are really heavy and we’re expecting a great turnout,” said Fakhouri.

And it all happened in less than 30 days. RCP Companies has gotten “The Camp” site ready for a music festival that can hold up to 2,000 people each day.

“We decided to throw a music festival as a grand opening for The Camp about a month ago, so for a month we’ve had an entire crew out putting this together and it’s been a lot of fun. But this is the business that we’re in, and we were very confident that we could pull it off,” said Fakhouri.

He said The Camp is a preview of what people can expect from MidCity, “We think with the importance of Madison Square Mall it didn’t deserve anything less. We’re really excited to put this on for the locals, and just have a great party.”

The four-day festival will serve as the grand opening for The Camp, but the music won’t stop after Saturday.

“The Fireside Music Festival will be an annual event, and it will get better and better with bigger and bigger acts,” said Fakhouri.

He said they really want to allow visitors to The Camp to experience things they haven’t before.

“We’re bringing lots of really unique concepts that really create this comfortable, casual feeling, where anyone can come as they are and feel like they fit in,” Fakhouri explained.

The Camp will be a permanent fixture at MidCity.

Tickets will be available at the door, however you can also buy them online. For a link to tickets and the full line up and times, you can click here.

Doors open at 4:00 pm Wednesday-Friday, and 8:00 am on Saturday.