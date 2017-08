× Authorities search for missing woman with dementia

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 65-year-old woman with dementia.

Susan Robb Powell was last seen on Cullman County Road 226 wearing a denim shirt and capri pants.

Authorities say she may have been spotted at 291 Food Mart off of Hwy 91.

If you see anyone matching her description, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256)735-2425.