Alabama A&M making improvements on defense

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama head coach James Spady is an offensive guy, but he expects big things from his defense in year two under coordinator Travis Pearson. That side of the ball finished near the bottom in most statistical categories in 2016, but has really impressed so far in camp. Especially at linebacker, that position group has really shined since the pads came on. "It's really fun to watch our linebacker core. Byran Brower is back for his senior year, so it's great to watch him," coach Spady said. "Sometimes those guys need the pads on to prove their ability. Elijah Timarky is another one, and obviously Kenny Davis, those three guys are really taking over our defensive front."
